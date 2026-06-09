Markets

Indian Shares Edge Higher As Middle East Tensions Ease

June 09, 2026 — 12:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Tuesday after Iran and Israel agreed to halt attacks against each other following a series of mutual attacks from Sunday night, which marked the most serious escalation since the ceasefire in April.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 203 points, or 0.3 percent, at 73,727 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,185.

Bharti Airtel was marginally higher and Vodafone Idea advanced 1.7 percent after the Bombay High Court set aside the Centre's 2012 decision to levy a one-time spectrum charge on telecom operators.

Rail Vikas Nigam rallied 3 percent on bagging on order worth Rs. 221.33 crore from South Central Railway.

Grasim Industries gained 1.2 percent after it earmarked Rs. 3,094 crore for the Phase II expansion of its Lyocell manufacturing facility at Harihar, Karnataka.

JSW Energy added about 1 percent after commissioning a wind blade manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

NLC India lost 4 percent after the government announced an Offer for Sale to divest up to 3 percent stake in the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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