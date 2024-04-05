ChatETP: April 2026

April Highlights
- Large cap ETFs returned to market highs after projected earnings surge.
- Technology ETFs had a MTD return of nearly 25% led by semiconductors and tech infrastructure. Software continues to slide.
- Retail net buying declines as investors look for a surgical, more thematic approach in April.
The State of the Market
Option Overlay Strategies in Volatile Markets
Hardware vs. Software
The U.S. Retail Report
Retail investors demonstrated stronger conviction in specific sectors compared to the broader market, with net buying share remaining firmly positive in semiconductors (6.9%), technology (3.7%), and U.S. small caps (2.7%) firmly positive, even as total ETP market net cashflows for semiconductors and U.S. small caps flipped negative. This highlights retail's continued risk appetite in high-growth areas, while non-retail money shifted toward large caps.
U.S. Large Cap & Energy See Monthly Retail Decline
Small/Mid Cap ETFs Keep Up Steady March
U.S. small and mid cap ETFs have shown a strong, consistent upward trend in cumulative retail net buying from January 2025 through April 2026 with net buying growing from nearly $1B at the start of ‘25 to $12B by April ’26, representing sustained demand for this segment.
In particular, U.S. small cap value showed remarkable growth from $147M to $2.16B signaling the "value rotation" is real. The fact that previously negative categories (small cap growth, mid cap value) finally turned positive in April 2026 suggests a broadening of retail enthusiasm beyond just blend and value styles amid a sign of improved risk appetite.
Retail investors have moved beyond the initial "tariff hedge" trade and now view the entire US small/mid cap space favorably, supported by reshoring tailwinds and a year of demonstrated resilience in domestic-focused equities.
US Regional Investments Remain Below Average
New Kids on the Block
U.S. Filing Trends
There were 223 filings this month led by Defiance with 27 filings primarily for single stock funds. 51% of all filings were applied leveraged or inverse exposure.
The iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF and State Street SPDR Nasdaq 100 ETF were filed by Blackrock and State Street expanding the issuers that license the Nasdaq-100. They will join Invesco as the only U.S. issuers with a delta-one Nasdaq-100 ETF.
While the first batch of ‘prediction’ ETFs were temporarily delayed by the SEC, issuers are going full steam ahead. There were 17 prediction filings from Defiance, Bitwise and Roundhill ranging from moonshots on single stocks to increases in tech layoffs. The majority are using Kalshi contracts with a binary payout. Based on the range of contracts on prediction markets like Kalshi this is likely only the beginning of the trend.
Unique Single Stock Filings are Slowing
Single-stock ETF development has accelerated significantly since the first products were filed in 2022. The number of unique underlying equities referenced in filings has expanded to nearly 700 names by 2026, while only 218 unique stocks have a launched product. The widening gap between filings and launches suggests issuers continue testing product concepts at a faster pace than products are ultimately brought to market. Although overall product launches continue to grow, expansion into new underlying equities has slowed. A larger share of recent filings are tied to additional implementations built around existing single-stock ETF names, including inverse, income-oriented, and options-overlay structures. Issuers appear to be deepening coverage of stocks that already demonstrate elevated trading activity and retail engagement rather than broadening the universe.
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