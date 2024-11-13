News & Insights

Independent Bank Highlights Growth at Financial Conference

November 13, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Independent Bank ( (INDB) ) has provided an announcement.

Independent Bank Corp, parent of Rockland Trust, showcases its strong financial standing and growth potential at the Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference. With a solid balance sheet, diverse deposit base, and focused risk management, the bank is well-positioned for growth in New England. Recent financial performance highlights include a notable increase in net interest margins and robust deposit growth. As it navigates economic uncertainties, the bank prioritizes liquidity, capital management, and digital advancements to maintain its competitive edge.

