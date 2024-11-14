News & Insights

Indel B S.p.A. Updates Shareholders’ Meeting Agenda

November 14, 2024 — 03:51 am EST

Indel B S.p.A. (IT:INDB) has released an update.

Indel B S.p.A., a leader in mobile refrigeration and climate control across various sectors, has released an amended report on its upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting agenda, highlighting proposed changes to its Articles of Association. The company, controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l. and valued at approximately Euro 128 million, continues to strengthen its governance structure.

