INDB Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/30/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/30/26, Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.64, payable on 4/9/26. As a percentage of INDB's recent stock price of $74.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Independent Bank Corp to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when INDB shares open for trading on 3/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INDB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDB's low point in its 52 week range is $52.15 per share, with $87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.57.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, INDB makes up 7.71% of the iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOK) which is trading up by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding INDB).

In Thursday trading, Independent Bank Corp shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.