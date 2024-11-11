Indaptus Therapeutics publishes research in Frontiers in Immunology

Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) announced that Dr. Michael Newman, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, has published his research in the peer-reviewed journal, Frontiers in Immunology. The article, titled “Invention and Characterization of a Systemically Administered, Attenuated and Killed Bacteria-Based Multiple Immune Receptor Agonist for Antitumor Immunotherapy,” presents the Company’s innovative approach to activating both the innate and adaptive sides of the immune system to treat cancer. The paper is being published as part of a Research Topic on The Vital Role of Innate Immunity in Cancer Immunotherapy. Key Highlights from the Research: Multi-Pathway Immune Activation; Encouraging Preclinical Data; Reduced Toxicity Profile

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INDP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.