Incredible Holdings Banks on Digital Marketing for Growth

Incredible Holdings Ltd. (SG:RDR) has released an update.

Incredible Holdings Ltd. has faced a significant revenue decline of nearly 95% due to decreased customer demand, with cash reserves also dwindling. Despite these challenges, the company is banking on its new digital marketing initiatives to generate revenue and maintain financial stability. With strategic efforts, the Board remains optimistic about the company’s long-term sustainability and growth.

