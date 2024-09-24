Increasing Investments in AI to Boost Micron's Q4 Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. MU is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results after market close on Sept. 25.

Micron is likely to have recorded yet another strong financial performance this time around, driven by an improving demand-supply environment for memory chips and rising investments in artificial intelligence (AI). Micron, with its advanced product portfolio, is likely to have capitalized on the demand for high-performance memory and storage solutions.

Micron’s Q4 Results to be Aided by Rising AI Investment

The rapid expansion of the global AI market resulted in a surge in investment, driving demand for advanced technologies and infrastructure. AI applications, known for their data-intensive nature, require immense computational power and lightning-fast data processing. As a result, memory and storage solutions — like those produced by Micron — have become critical components in powering AI systems.

Micron’s core products, such as DRAM and NAND flash memory, are pivotal in enabling the speed and capacity needed for these cutting-edge AI tasks. The demand for these components has translated into substantial growth for the company, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate projecting fourth-quarter DRAM revenues at $5.26 billion — a staggering 91% increase year over year. Similarly, NAND revenues are expected to surge 91.5% to $2.31 billion. This explosive growth highlights the crucial role Micron is playing in the AI revolution.

A key factor likely to have driven Micron's growth is its strong partnerships with industry leaders like NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, two companies at the forefront of AI innovation. As these giants expand their AI capabilities, they rely heavily on Micron’s memory solutions to power their latest advancements. This has resulted in a surge of orders for Micron, fueling its top-line growth.

NVIDIA, a dominant player in AI and GPU development, depends on Micron's high-performance memory solutions to enhance the capabilities of its AI chips. In February 2024, Micron began mass production of its HBM3E high-bandwidth memory for NVIDIA’s newest AI chip. This memory technology is expected to be a game-changer for NVIDIA’s forthcoming H200 GPUs, which will eventually replace the popular H100 chips.

Micron’s partnership with AMD has also proved to be highly beneficial. Advanced Micro Devices in a bid to solidify its position in the AI and data center markets, requires robust memory solutions to unlock the full potential of its high-performance processors and GPUs. Micron’s cutting-edge memory technologies have been essential in supporting AMD’s AI workloads, leading to more orders and higher revenues. Notably, in June 2024, Micron announced that AMD would be testing samples of its GDDR7 graphic memory in upcoming devices, further strengthening this collaboration.

Overall, rising AI investments and Micron’s strategic partnerships with tech giants have positioned the company for continued success. These factors are likely to have aided MU’s overall performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Micron's Zacks Rank

Currently, Micron carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

