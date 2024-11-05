Income Asset Management Secures $10.5M in Entitlement Offer

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited successfully closed its fully underwritten entitlement offer, securing approximately $10.5 million from shareholders, resulting in over 70% uptake of the entitlements offered. This initiative will increase ownership stakes for Regal Funds Management and Jamplat Pty Ltd, contributing to an expected total raise of about $15 million. The new shares are set to be allotted on November 8, 2024, as the company gears up for a promising start to 2025.

