News & Insights

Stocks

Income Asset Management Secures $10.5M in Entitlement Offer

November 05, 2024 — 08:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited successfully closed its fully underwritten entitlement offer, securing approximately $10.5 million from shareholders, resulting in over 70% uptake of the entitlements offered. This initiative will increase ownership stakes for Regal Funds Management and Jamplat Pty Ltd, contributing to an expected total raise of about $15 million. The new shares are set to be allotted on November 8, 2024, as the company gears up for a promising start to 2025.

For further insights into AU:IAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.