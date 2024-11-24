Income Asset Management Group Discusses Forecast Risks

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited’s recent presentation at their Annual General Meeting highlights the inherent risks and assumptions in their financial forecasts, emphasizing the uncertainties that can affect future performance. The company advises caution, noting that past results may not predict future outcomes, and underscores that the information provided is not investment advice.

