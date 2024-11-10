Incitec Pivot Faces Financial Challenges, Shows Resilience

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited reports a challenging financial year ending September 2024, with revenues falling by 10.7% to $5.36 billion and a significant net loss of $310.9 million, largely attributed to continuing operations. Despite a decline in overall profitability, profit after tax from continuing operations excluding exceptional items grew by 23.7% to $357.8 million, indicating resilience in core activities. Shareholders will see a final dividend of 6.3 cents per security, though the Dividend Reinvestment Plan remains suspended.

