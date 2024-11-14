News & Insights

Inchcape Unveils Strategic Insights at Investor Seminar

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape plc is hosting an ‘In the Driving Seat’ seminar for investors and analysts to showcase its growth strategy as a leading automotive distributor in the APAC region. The event, taking place today in London and online, aims to provide insights into Inchcape’s business model and future opportunities without revealing new financial information. Attendees can access a replay and transcript on Inchcape’s website.

