Inchcape Director’s Share Purchase Highlights Investment Interest

Inchcape PLC’s Non-Executive Director, Byron Grote, made a market purchase of 6,000 ordinary shares at £7.25 each, totaling £43,500, on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction reflects managerial investment interest in the company, which could attract attention from investors keen on stock movements within Inchcape.

