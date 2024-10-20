News & Insights

IncentiaPay Transfers Convertible Loan to Suzerain

October 20, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

IncentiaPay Ltd. (AU:INP) has released an update.

IncentiaPay Limited has announced a strategic move to transfer the rights and obligations of a convertible loan from New Gold Coast Holdings to Suzerain Investment Holdings. This decision, pending shareholder approval, aims to streamline the company’s financial arrangements without altering the existing loan terms. Investors should watch for the outcome of the upcoming annual general meeting for further developments.

