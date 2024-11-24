IncentiaPay Announces Director Change and Share Details

IncentiaPay Ltd. (AU:INP) has released an update.
IncentiaPay Ltd. has announced that Aniruddha Chakraborty has ceased to be a director as of November 22, 2024. Chakraborty’s holdings included 4,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares of IncentiaPay. Investors may want to monitor any potential changes in the company’s leadership and stock performance following this director change.
