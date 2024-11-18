INBS Stock Declines Despite Positive Results of Pharmacokinetic Study

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS recently announced positive initial results from its Pharmacokinetic (PK) study. The study is important for supporting FDA 510(k) clearance of the company’s Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening technology.

Per the PK study's data, the amount and rate of codeine in blood and saliva are mimicked by fingerprint sweat. Based on 95% confidence level statistical comparisons, the study effectively demonstrated that fingerprint sweat offers a dependable sample matrix for drug detection, displaying quantitative PK data well aligned with blood.

Likely Trend of INBS Stock Following the News

Following the news annoucement, shares of the company have moved nearly 12.4% south to $1.48 on Friday’s closing . In the year-to-date period, INBS shares have plunged 63.5% compared with the industry’s 10.2% decline. The S&P 500 increased 23.4% in the same time frame.

Meanwhile, INBS currently has a market capitalization of $6.5 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on INBS’ Pharmacokinetic Study

INBS’ PK study is a key step in the company’s planned FDA 510(k) submission. FDA clearance is required to show that INBS’ fingerprint drug screening technology is safe and effective and would allow the company to enter the substantial U.S. market, currently planned for the first half of 2025.

The PK study, conducted in partnership with Cliantha Research, required a minimum of 36 subjects. INBS successfully recruited 39 healthy adult subjects from diverse backgrounds, including varying genders, ages, and ethnicities. The study compared the levels of opiates detected in fingerprint sweat with those found in blood, oral fluid, and urine samples following the medically supervised administration of codeine. All fingerprint sweat specimens collected using INBS' Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System were analyzed using validated, traceable liquid chromatography or tandem mass spectrometry methods, widely accepted as the gold standard for such studies.

Per the study's findings, fingerprint sweat is a reliable sign of codeine ingestion. They further confirm that INBS' approach, which uses a straightforward fingerprint sweat sample and no intrusive procedures, may deliver quick and accurate drug screening. The PK study results and other clinical data from the company's clinical study plan are likely to be submitted as part of the company's 510(k) submission, expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

More on the INBS Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System

INBS' first-of-its-kind fingerprint drug screening technology uses fingerprint sweat to provide a quick, hygienic, and easy-to-use method for drug testing, delivering results in just minutes. This unique approach tests for common drugs of abuse, including cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, and opiates.

Per the company, Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System is likely to revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under 10 minutes, this technology is likely to be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries.

INBS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

INBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the medical industry are Masimo MASI , AngioDynamics ANGO and Globus Medical GMED .

Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.4% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 37.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 56.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.