INBK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/30/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, First Internet Bancorp (Symbol: INBK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of INBK's recent stock price of $27.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INBK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INBK's low point in its 52 week range is $17.05 per share, with $28.512 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.49.

In Friday trading, First Internet Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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Further INBK Research:

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