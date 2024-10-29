Inari Medical reports PEERLESS study met primary composite endpoint

Inari Medical (NARI) announced “positive” results from the prospective PEERLESS Randomized Controlled Trial comparing FlowTriever to catheter-directed thrombolytics, or CDT. The results were presented by Dr. Wissam Jaber, Professor of Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and Co-Global Principal Investigator, during the Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Session at the 2024 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics, or TCT, Annual Scientific Symposium in Washington, D.C. In recognition of the clinical relevance of the study, results were also simultaneously published in Circulation, the premier peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association. PEERLESS met its primary composite endpoint of win ratio 5.01, driven by patients experiencing significantly fewer clinical deteriorations or therapy escalations, fewer ICU admissions, and shorter ICU lengths of stay with FlowTriever versus CDT. Patients also had faster recovery of clinical symptoms and hemodynamics, shorter hospital length of stay, and fewer 30-day readmissions. “These results are crucial to guiding optimal PE treatment decisions, providing strong evidence that FlowTriever may reduce clinical deterioration and the need for reintervention through more effective early thrombus resolution,” said Dr. Jaber. “As the only randomized trial evaluating mechanical thrombectomy in PE, PEERLESS allows us to now confidently say that treatment with FlowTriever is safe, effective, and superior to CDT.”

