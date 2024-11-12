Inageya’s Earnings Surpass Forecast Amid Strategic Shifts

Inageya Co., Ltd. (JP:8182) has released an update.

Inageya Co., Ltd. reported a discrepancy between its forecasted and actual earnings for the second quarter ending March 31, 2025, with operating revenue exceeding expectations but operating and ordinary profits falling short due to higher-than-anticipated costs. The company recorded a significant net profit increase after selling shares of a subsidiary, which offset lower operational profits. Strategic initiatives such as store refurbishments and product enhancements contributed to robust revenue, despite ongoing challenges like a weak yen and rising energy prices.

