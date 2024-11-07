Inabata & Co., Ltd. to Launch First Green Bonds

Inabata & Co., Ltd. (JP:8098) has released an update.

Inabata & Co., Ltd. is set to issue its first Green Bonds from December 2024, aligning with its strategy to promote sustainability and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The funds raised will support eco-friendly projects like a biomass power plant and an environmentally conscious office building. This move is part of their “New Challenge 2026” plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and diversify funding methods.

