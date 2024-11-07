News & Insights

Stocks

Inabata & Co., Ltd. to Launch First Green Bonds

November 07, 2024 — 12:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Inabata & Co., Ltd. (JP:8098) has released an update.

Inabata & Co., Ltd. is set to issue its first Green Bonds from December 2024, aligning with its strategy to promote sustainability and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The funds raised will support eco-friendly projects like a biomass power plant and an environmentally conscious office building. This move is part of their “New Challenge 2026” plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and diversify funding methods.

For further insights into JP:8098 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.