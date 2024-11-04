Imugene Achieves Milestone in Cancer Treatment Trial

Imugene Limited (AU:IMU) has released an update.

Imugene Limited has reached a significant milestone in its MAST trial, with a bile tract cancer patient maintaining a complete response for over two years. The trial, which uses the innovative CF33-hNIS (VAXINIA) virus, has cleared its first cohort for safety, opening doors for further patient enrollment. With FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations, along with a US patent extension to 2040, Imugene is poised to advance its promising treatment in the oncology market.

