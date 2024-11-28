Impianti S.P.A. Opens Second Warrant Exercise Period

Impianti S.P.A (IT:MPT) has released an update.

Impianti S.p.A. has announced the opening of the second exercise period for its “Impianti Warrants 2022-2025,” allowing holders to subscribe to Compendium Shares at a rate of one share per warrant at €1.45 each. This period runs from December 2 to December 16, 2024, with shares becoming available for trading immediately after the period’s conclusion. This opportunity could interest investors looking to capitalize on Impianti’s growth potential in the technology innovation sector.

