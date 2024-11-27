News & Insights

Imperial Oil to Host 2025 Guidance Outlook Call

November 27, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Imperial Oil ( (TSE:IMO) ) has shared an update.

Imperial Oil Limited is set to host its 2025 corporate guidance outlook call on December 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. MT, accessible via webcast. Investors can expect insights from top executives, including CEO Brad Corson, and can catch the webcast replay for a full year on the company’s website. This event is crucial for those tracking Imperial’s strategy and market positioning.

