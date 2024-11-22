Imperial Brands Awards Shares to New General Counsel

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands has granted its new General Counsel, Kevin Massie, a conditional award of 4,383 shares to replace forfeited shares from his previous employer and an additional 24,795 shares under the Long Term Incentive Plan. This strategic move reflects Imperial Brands’ commitment to aligning executive incentives with company performance, including metrics such as EPS growth and carbon emissions reduction.

