Impedimed Director Increases Stake with Options Grant

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.

Impedimed Limited has reported a significant change in the interests of Director Mr. McGregor Grant, with the acquisition of 6.5 million performance rights and options. This change, approved by shareholders, enhances Mr. Grant’s stake in the company, potentially impacting investor sentiment. The transaction did not involve any cash consideration.

For further insights into AU:IPD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.