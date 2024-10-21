News & Insights

Impedimed Director Increases Stake with Options Grant

October 21, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.

Impedimed Limited has reported a significant change in the interests of Director Mr. McGregor Grant, with the acquisition of 6.5 million performance rights and options. This change, approved by shareholders, enhances Mr. Grant’s stake in the company, potentially impacting investor sentiment. The transaction did not involve any cash consideration.

