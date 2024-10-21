ImpediMed Director Increases Stake with New Grants

News & Insights

October 21, 2024

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.

ImpediMed Limited has announced a significant increase in the interest holdings of Dr. Parmjot Bains, a director of the company. Following shareholder approval, Dr. Bains has been granted 8.5 million performance rights and 8.5 million options, adding to his existing 21,673 ordinary shares. This move may signal confidence in the company’s future prospects and could influence investor sentiment.

