Impact Minerals Unveils Burrendong IPO Opportunity

Impact Minerals Limited is set to spotlight the Burrendong Minerals Limited IPO, offering a promising venture in Australia’s prolific Lachlan Copper-Gold Belt. The company plans to raise $5 million through the issuance of 25 million shares, aimed at enhancing exploration in this resource-rich region. Investors can gain insights and ask questions during an upcoming webinar hosted by the managing directors of both Impact and Burrendong.

