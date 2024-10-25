Impact Minerals Secures Federal Grant Amounting to AU$2.87 Million

Exploration and development company Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) has received AU$2.87 million for its pilot plant under the Federal Government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) program, the company said in a press release.

The CRC-P program is now in its 16th round and supports short-term, industry-led research collaborations for up to three years. Funding ranges from AU$100,000 and AU$3 million.

Impact said that the grant will be used to fund the commercialisation of its innovative process to produce high purity alumina (HPA) at its Lake Hope deposit, an approximately 238 square kilometre site located 500 kilometres east of Perth in Western Australia.

The grant is part of an estimated AU$6.4 million research and development designed to provide Impact with the relevant information required to complete a definitive feasibility study for its proposed 10,000 tonne per year HPA plant.

Among the priorities under the grant is the construction of a pilot plant at Lake Hope, which is targeted for 2025. CPC Engineering was chosen to design, build and manage the pilot plant.

Impact is collaborating with the Mineral Recovery Research Centre at Edith Cowan University, which is adapting membrane selective technology (MST) for the mining industry. MST uses membranes to remove contaminants from reagents and water, and Impact believes the technology is "a further game changer for producing HPA" in terms of energy usage, emissions and operating costs.

“Being able to commence work on our pilot plant and the subsequent feasibility studies with the world-leading research of Edith Cowan University and the unique skills and experience of CPC Engineering will position Impact Minerals at the forefront of the global HPA market, ready to meet increasing demands with a sustainably produced, high-quality product,” said Mike Jones, managing director of the company.

The pilot plant will provide Impact with consistent material for off-take and qualification trials.

“The mining and processing will have a minimal environmental footprint, with no on-site beneficiation,” Impact added. HPA and fertiliser by-products from the salts in the deposit will be mined and processed in Kwinana.

A pre-feasibility study on Lake Hope was released by Impact Minerals on October 9. The company is currently waiting on a final report to upgrade a significant part of the alumina resource to the measured resource category.

Impact said that it will also work with the Edith Cowan University and CPC to generate new uses for HPA.

