iMotion Technology Seeks Full Circulation of H Shares

October 25, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1274) has released an update.

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has applied to the China Securities Regulatory Commission to convert over 100 million of its domestic shares into H shares, allowing them to be listed and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move, pending regulatory approvals, marks a significant step in enhancing the liquidity and accessibility of the company’s shares. Investors should be cautious, as the application process is still ongoing.

