News & Insights

Stocks

iMotion Automotive Completes Strategic H Share Placement

December 02, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1274) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the placement of 4,427,000 new H shares, representing a 1.92% increase in the total shares issued, at a price of HK$17.58 per share. This strategic move was executed under a general mandate and involved multiple independent placees, ensuring no new substantial shareholders emerged. The completion of this placement is expected to bolster the company’s financial standing and market position.

For further insights into HK:1274 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.