iMotion Automotive Completes Strategic H Share Placement

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1274) has released an update.

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the placement of 4,427,000 new H shares, representing a 1.92% increase in the total shares issued, at a price of HK$17.58 per share. This strategic move was executed under a general mandate and involved multiple independent placees, ensuring no new substantial shareholders emerged. The completion of this placement is expected to bolster the company’s financial standing and market position.

