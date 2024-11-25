News & Insights

Stocks

iMotion Automotive Announces New H Share Placement

November 25, 2024 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1274) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has announced a placing agreement to sell up to 4,427,000 new H shares at HK$17.58 each, potentially raising net proceeds of about HK$73.28 million. The funds will be used to enhance R&D for intelligent and automated driving solutions, expand manufacturing capabilities, and grow the overseas sales network. The placing is subject to certain conditions and may not proceed, urging investors to exercise caution.

For further insights into HK:1274 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.