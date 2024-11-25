iMotion Automotive Announces New H Share Placement

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1274) has released an update.

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has announced a placing agreement to sell up to 4,427,000 new H shares at HK$17.58 each, potentially raising net proceeds of about HK$73.28 million. The funds will be used to enhance R&D for intelligent and automated driving solutions, expand manufacturing capabilities, and grow the overseas sales network. The placing is subject to certain conditions and may not proceed, urging investors to exercise caution.

