Immutep Reports Promising Phase II Sarcoma Trial Results

November 15, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Immutep (IMMP) has released an update.

Immutep Limited has announced promising results from its Phase II trial of eftilagimod alpha, combined with pembrolizumab and radiotherapy, for treating soft tissue sarcoma. The combination therapy showed a significant increase in tumor hyalinization, a key predictor of overall survival, compared to standard treatments. These results signal a potential breakthrough for patients with this aggressive cancer type.

