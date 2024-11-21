Immuron Limited Showcases Promising Biopharmaceutical Innovations

Immuron Limited (AU:IMC) has released an update.

Immuron Limited’s CEO, Steven Lydeamore, recently presented at the Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event, highlighting the company’s innovative biopharmaceutical solutions. Immuron focuses on developing orally delivered antibodies, including their product Travelan®, which targets travelers’ diarrhea. The company’s proprietary technology offers promising applications across a range of infectious diseases.

