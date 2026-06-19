Immunovant (IMVT) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT). Shares have added about 3.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Immunovant due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Immunovant's Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus

Immunovant incurred a fourth-quarter 2026 net loss of 73 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents. The company had reported a loss of 64 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding stock-based compensation expense, IMVT reported a net loss of 67 cents per share.



Currently, Immunovant does not have any approved products in its portfolio and has yet to generate revenues.

IMVT’s Q4 Results in Detail

Research and development expenses totaled $142.3 million, up 51.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The increase was primarily due to clinical activities for IMVT-1402, as well as $39 million in costs associated with the discontinuation of batoclimab, partially offset by lower expenses related to batoclimab studies.



General and administrative expenses were $17.3 million, down 14.4% year over year, primarily due to lower personnel-related expenses, market research and information technology costs, legal and other professional fees.



As of March 31, 2026, Immunovant’s cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $902.1 million compared with $994.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. The cash balance is expected to extend IMVT’s cash runway through the commercial launch of IMVT-1402 for GD.

IMVT’s Full-Year 2026 Results

For full-year 2026, Immunovant recorded a net loss of $2.77 per share compared with a net loss of $2.73 per share reported in 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Immunovant has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Immunovant has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Immunovant belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, TG Therapeutics (TGTX), has gained 35.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

TG Therapeutics reported revenues of $204.92 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +69.6%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares with $0.03 a year ago.

For the current quarter, TG Therapeutics is expected to post earnings of $0.42 per share, indicating a change of +147.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +10.6% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for TG Therapeutics. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.