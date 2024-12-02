Immunotech Biopharm’s Strategic Move in Gene Therapy

Immunotech Biopharm Ltd (HK:6978) has released an update.

Immunotech Biopharm Ltd has announced that foreign ownership restrictions on its partner Yongtai Ruike have been relaxed, allowing Beijing Yongtai to acquire full equity interest in the gene therapy business. The company plans to complete the equity transfer by December 2024, with no expected impact on its overall business operations and financial health. This strategic move is set to streamline operations and retain economic benefits from Yongtai Ruike.

