ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to Join AI Drug Summit

October 21, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) has released an update.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., a leader in AI-driven biotherapeutic research, is set to participate in the AI Driven Drug Discovery Summit USA 2024. The company’s Head of Innovation at BioStrand, Dr. Dirk Van Hyfte, will discuss advancements in AI technology at a Fireside Chat during the event. This engagement highlights ImmunoPrecise’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge AI to tackle complex challenges in therapeutic antibody development.

