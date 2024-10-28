ImmunoPrecise Advances in Anti-Aging Research with Mayo Clinic

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) has released an update.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has made a significant stride in anti-aging research by collaborating with the Mayo Clinic to isolate novel antibodies that detect mitochondrial damage, a key factor in neurodegenerative diseases. Utilizing its proprietary rabbit B Cell Select platform, the company aims to capitalize on the lucrative $81 billion anti-aging market by enhancing diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. This partnership and innovation bolster ImmunoPrecise’s position as a formidable player in age-related research, potentially increasing market opportunities and shareholder value.

