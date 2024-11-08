Immunocore Holdings Prepares Early Loan Agreement Termination

Immunocore Holdings ( (IMCR) ) has shared an announcement.

Immunocore Limited has fully prepaid its $52 million Pharmakon Loan Agreement, originally set to mature in 2028, effectively terminating all related obligations. This strategic financial move included a principal repayment of $50 million, along with $0.5 million in accrued interest and $1.5 million in prepayment and other fees, demonstrating a proactive approach to managing debt and potentially strengthening their financial position.

For an in-depth examination of IMCR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.