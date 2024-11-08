News & Insights

Immunocore Holdings Prepares Early Loan Agreement Termination

November 08, 2024 — 04:53 pm EST

Immunocore Holdings ( (IMCR) ) has shared an announcement.

Immunocore Limited has fully prepaid its $52 million Pharmakon Loan Agreement, originally set to mature in 2028, effectively terminating all related obligations. This strategic financial move included a principal repayment of $50 million, along with $0.5 million in accrued interest and $1.5 million in prepayment and other fees, demonstrating a proactive approach to managing debt and potentially strengthening their financial position.

