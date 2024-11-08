Immunocore Holdings Prepares Early Loan Agreement Termination

Immunocore Holdings ( (IMCR) ) has shared an announcement.
Immunocore Limited has fully prepaid its $52 million Pharmakon Loan Agreement, originally set to mature in 2028, effectively terminating all related obligations. This strategic financial move included a principal repayment of $50 million, along with $0.5 million in accrued interest and $1.5 million in prepayment and other fees, demonstrating a proactive approach to managing debt and potentially strengthening their financial position.
For an in-depth examination of IMCR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.