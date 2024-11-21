ImmunityBio, nCartes announce collaboration on clinical trial data fulfillment

ImmunityBio (IBRX) and nCartes, a cloud software platform provider, announced a collaboration agreement aimed at automating and streamlining the data fulfillment process for clinical trials. The goal of the collaboration is to make this process easier, faster, and less expensive for ImmunityBio’s trial investigators, the company said in a statement. “ImmunityBio’s innovations in immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases depend on getting timely and accurate data from our many ongoing clinical trials,” said Richard Adcock, President and CEO of ImmunityBio. “The EMR-to-EDC capability nCartes provides will transform this process, reducing delays and enabling us to potentially bring important therapies to market faster.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IBRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.