ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals Advances Lupus Treatment Trials

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.
ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for a Phase II clinical trial of its innovative bispecific antibody, IMM0306, aimed at treating Lupus Nephritis. This development marks a significant step for the company as it continues to advance its cutting-edge therapies targeting CD47 and CD20 to improve therapeutic outcomes. Investors and shareholders are advised to stay informed as the company progresses with this promising treatment.
