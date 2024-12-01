News & Insights

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals Advances Lupus Treatment Trials

December 01, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for a Phase II clinical trial of its innovative bispecific antibody, IMM0306, aimed at treating Lupus Nephritis. This development marks a significant step for the company as it continues to advance its cutting-edge therapies targeting CD47 and CD20 to improve therapeutic outcomes. Investors and shareholders are advised to stay informed as the company progresses with this promising treatment.

