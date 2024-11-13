ImmuneOnco Advances Cancer Drug Trials with Promising Results

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals has initiated a Phase II clinical trial for its drug IMM27M targeting estrogen receptor-positive advanced breast cancer, following promising results from its Phase I study, which showed a 25% overall response rate and a 75% disease control rate. The drug proved safe and well-tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities at the highest dose tested. Investors may find the company’s advances in cancer treatment compelling as they progress towards larger trials.

For further insights into HK:1541 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.