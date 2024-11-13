News & Insights

Stocks

ImmuneOnco Advances Cancer Drug Trials with Promising Results

November 13, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals has initiated a Phase II clinical trial for its drug IMM27M targeting estrogen receptor-positive advanced breast cancer, following promising results from its Phase I study, which showed a 25% overall response rate and a 75% disease control rate. The drug proved safe and well-tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities at the highest dose tested. Investors may find the company’s advances in cancer treatment compelling as they progress towards larger trials.

For further insights into HK:1541 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.