Immuneering (IMRX) Price Target Increased by 29.69% to 16.93

The average one-year price target for Immuneering (NasdaqGM:IMRX) has been revised to $16.93 / share. This is an increase of 29.69% from the prior estimate of $13.06 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 150.84% from the latest reported closing price of $6.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immuneering. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMRX is 0.10%, an increase of 94.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.67% to 4,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 723K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 574K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing a decrease of 40.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 31.48% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 289K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southport Management, L.l.c. holds 245K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 230K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 6.92% over the last quarter.

