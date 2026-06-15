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Immuneering Corp Appoints Andrew Gengos As CFO

June 15, 2026 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corporation (IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company, Monday announced that it has appointed Andrew Gengos as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 16.

Most recently, Gengos served as the Chief Financial Officer at Terns Pharmaceuticals, which Merck & Co., Inc. acquired for $6.7 billion.

Prior to Terns Pharmaceuticals, he was the CFO and Chief Business Officer of Athira Pharma, Inc. now LeonaBio, Inc.

In pre-market activity, IMRX shares were trading at $4.24, up 1.41% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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