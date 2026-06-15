Immuneering Corp Appoints Andrew Gengos As CFO

(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corporation (IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company, Monday announced that it has appointed Andrew Gengos as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 16.

Most recently, Gengos served as the Chief Financial Officer at Terns Pharmaceuticals, which Merck & Co., Inc. acquired for $6.7 billion.

Prior to Terns Pharmaceuticals, he was the CFO and Chief Business Officer of Athira Pharma, Inc. now LeonaBio, Inc.

In pre-market activity, IMRX shares were trading at $4.24, up 1.41% on the Nasdaq.

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