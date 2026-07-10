ImmuCell Posts Strong Preliminary Q2 Sales on U.S. Demand

ImmuCell Corporation ICCC delivered another quarter of sales growth in the second quarter of 2026, supported by healthy domestic demand and improved product availability. The animal-health company announced preliminary, unaudited second-quarter 2026 sales of $7.2 million, reflecting an 11.5% year-over-year increase. The rally was primarily fueled by a strong U.S. market, which more than offset softer international performance.

Management noted that the latest quarter was measured against a challenging comparison period in 2025, when distributors had significantly replenished inventories after prolonged supply shortages. Despite that difficult base, the company continued to expand sales, highlighting sustained customer demand and operational improvements.

Domestic Business Remains Key Growth Engine

ImmuCell's domestic sales reached $6.2 million during the quarter, representing a 27.7% increase from the prior-year period. The company attributed the strong performance to consistent demand across its product portfolio and improved product availability, allowing it to better serve dairy producers throughout the United States.

President and CEO Olivier te Boekhorst said that the company concentrated its commercial efforts on year-round dairy operations, a customer segment that tends to be more price sensitive. These initiatives, combined with an expanded sales organization, helped attract customers while strengthening relationships with the existing ones.

International sales, however, declined 38.9% year over year to $1 million. Management indicated that the decline largely reflected shipment timing rather than weakening end-user demand, particularly in Canada, where customer interest continues to remain healthy.

Product Portfolio Continues to Deliver Solid Growth

Sales growth was broad-based across ImmuCell's leading calf-health products. Revenues from Tri-Shield First Defense, the company's flagship calf-scours prevention product, increased 8.3% year over year to $4.9 million. Meanwhile, sales of Dual-Force and other products rose 19.1% to $2.3 million, reflecting continued market acceptance across the company's broader product portfolio.

Management emphasized that improved manufacturing capacity has enabled the company to capitalize on favorable market demand while supporting customer acquisition efforts.

1H Sales Maintain Strong Momentum

The positive quarterly performance also strengthened ImmuCell's first-half results. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, total product sales climbed 20.9% year over year to $17.5 million. Domestic revenues increased 32.5% to $16 million, while international sales fell 35.7% to $1.6 million.

Within the product lineup, Tri-Shield First Defense generated $12.8 million in first-half sales, representing a 25.1% increase year over year, whereas Dual-Force and other products contributed $4.8 million, up 10.9% from the prior-year period.

Looking Ahead

ImmuCell is scheduled to report complete second-quarter 2026 financial results and discuss the drivers behind its performance during itsearnings conference callon Aug. 14, 2026. Investors will likely focus on whether the company can sustain its domestic sales momentum, continue improving manufacturing efficiency and gradually restore international growth in the coming quarters.

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