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Immersion Turns To Profit In Q4

July 27, 2026 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Immersion Corp. (IMMR) announced fourth-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $3.7 million attributable to its shareholders, compared to a net loss of $17.7 million in the prior year, mainly due to lower operating expenses.

On a per-share basis, earnings stood at $0.12 compared with a loss of $0.62 last year.

Adjusted earnings were $9.9 million, or $0.30 per share, compared with a loss of $2.7 million, or $0.08 per share, in the previous year.

Operating expenses for the quarter totaled $77.6 million versus $85.8 million in 2025.

Total revenues declined to $270 million from $284.9 million in the earlier year.

In the pre-market hours, IMMR is trading at $6.59, up 1.07 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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