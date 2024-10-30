Imerys Reports Strong Performance Amid Market Recovery

IMERYS SA (FR:NK) has released an update.

Imerys has reported robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues reaching 2,773 million euros and adjusted EBITDA growing by 3% to 532 million euros. The company has capitalized on recovering volumes in key markets such as the United States and Europe, despite challenges in the European automotive sector. Imerys confirms its adjusted EBITDA forecast for the year, showcasing its resilience and effective cost control strategies.

For further insights into FR:NK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.