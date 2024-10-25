Imdex Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Imdex Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mr. Uwa Airhiavbere acquiring 1,500 additional ordinary shares, bringing his total to 21,500 shares. This change reflects a direct interest and was made through an on-market trade. The shares were purchased at a price of USD $1.33 each, indicating confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:IMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.