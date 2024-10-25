News & Insights

Imdex Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

October 25, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Imdex Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mr. Uwa Airhiavbere acquiring 1,500 additional ordinary shares, bringing his total to 21,500 shares. This change reflects a direct interest and was made through an on-market trade. The shares were purchased at a price of USD $1.33 each, indicating confidence in the company’s prospects.

TipRanks
