IMD Announces Dividend Payout for 2024

I.M.D. International Medical Devices S.P.A. has announced the approval of a dividend distribution of €0.06 per share, totaling €1,039,270, from retained earnings. The dividend will be paid on November 6, 2024, following the ex-dividend date on November 4, 2024. This development reflects IMD’s strong financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

