Imagion Biosystems Updates Securities Issue Announcement

November 10, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (AU:IBX) has released an update.

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. has updated its previous announcement regarding the proposed issue of securities, providing additional details in specific sections. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with ASX listing rules and facilitate their securities’ quotation process. Investors should keep an eye on these updates as they could impact the company’s market activity.

