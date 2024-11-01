News & Insights

ImagineAR Secures $1.1M for AR Initiatives

November 01, 2024 — 04:07 pm EDT

ImagineAR (TSE:IP) has released an update.

ImagineAR successfully closed the final tranche of its convertible note financing, raising a total of $1.1 million to bolster its key initiatives in location-based entertainment, AI integration with AR, and patent enforcement. The financing includes convertible notes that can be exchanged into units with shares and warrants, offering investors potential future gains. This funding round underscores ImagineAR’s commitment to enhancing its AR-as-a-Service platform and expanding its market presence.

